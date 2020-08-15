Another Hopkins County resident has lost her life to the coronavirus, which brings the county’s death total to 36 since March.
Gov. Andy Beshear said a 75-year-old local woman was one of eight deaths confirmed Friday. The state’s death total now stands at 804.
The other deaths reported Friday include an 85-year-old woman from Bell County; an 85-year-old woman from Casey County; a 63-year-old woman from Christian County; two women, ages 82 and 92, from Franklin County; an 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 77-year-old woman from Lewis County.
As part of his daily report, Beshear emphasized the need for caution and patience, especially when discussing the return of in-person instruction for students in the commonwealth.
“In my core, I want to get our kids back in classes,” Beshear said. “I want to get my kids back in class. My job is to tell people when I don’t believe it’s safe, even if it’s unpopular. It’s my job to make sure I do the very best I can for Kentuckians.”
The Hopkins County Board of Education will likely confirm it will open the school year with non-traditional instruction at a 5:30 p.m. meeting scheduled for Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
The local school system has been dealing with a positive coronavirus case linked to an athletic program this week.
The Madisonville North Hopkins football team has halted all team activities in light of a positive COVID-19 test for one of its players, according to a school official.
Marty Cline, an assistant superintendent for the school system, said the program is “not operational” and said the halting of activities was “indefinite.”
“I can confirm one positive (coronavirus) case from a student athlete from the Madisonville North Hopkins football program,” Cline said.
Cline said North’s coaching staff sent a statement to parents of football players to inform them of the situation. He said the school system immediately made the Hopkins County Health Department aware of the positive case. From there, the health department handled contact tracing to identify anyone that may have been exposed.
Cline said the health department’s investigation is complete and all needed contacts have been made.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said the local schools have good protocols in place with their athletic programs to help with safety measures, but there’s a certain amount of risk that can’t completely be controlled.
Beach said this week’s positive test from an athlete heightens her concern for the possible return of high school sports.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Beshear said there were at least 38,298 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 679 of which were newly reported Friday. Twenty-two of the new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
“Today we continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear. “At best we are at a plateau thanks to peoples wearing of facial coverings and we still need more time to reach a decline to get this state in the place we really need to be to do so many activities that we want.”
