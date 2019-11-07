The emotions after this Champions Classic debut had more to do with pleasant surprise and happiness for the future as the results of the University of Kentucky basketball opener rolled in Tuesday night.
UK held on for a 69-62 win over Michigan State in a game that wasn't going to win any beauty pageants but did show plenty of want-to by the Wildcats.
UK was No. 2 in the country to open the season, but it was playing that first game against No. 1 Michigan State. Both programs are used to lofty rankings -- both before and during the season.
Yet, Michigan State was No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason poll for the first time in program history,
Figuring the Spartans would win wasn't a stretch, simply because they had the most experienced point guard in the game, and their defense would be so solid that they could keep a somewhat youthful UK team from getting baskets when it needed them.
The turnaround in that thinking was complete as the clock moved toward 11:30 Tuesday night.
The first run of the Tyrese Maxey Show was pretty spectacular.
Maxey came off the bench to score 26 points, the most ever for a Wildcat in his college debut in school history.
Maxey was 7-for-12 from the floor, 3-of-7 from the 3-point line and 9-of-10 from the foul line. He also grabbed five rebounds, including a couple of key boards late.
The strong-looking 6-foot-3, 198-pound combo guard is a lot like Brandon Knight with some De'Aaron Fox mixed in. Knight lived for taking big shots, Fox became a strong scorer in a lot of different ways.
Fox was a bright personality, as is Maxey, who was yelling 'let's go!!' after every offensive possession late against Michigan State. His scoring makes Ashton Hagans's job easier, since Hagans is the concentrated defensive stopper. Maxey, Hagans and Immanuel Quickley together in the lineup was quite a good working trio.
Maxey's scoring range was unreal, and his confidence did not look like it was just Nov. 5.
"I told him I wanted him to come in firing," UK coach John Calipari said of why he brought Maxey off the bench. "What I saw today is what I saw in high school. I have not seen it to this point."
That may be because Maxey has been doing maximum work just to get things going at all in UK practices against Hagans.
"He has to go against Ashton every day, he gets demoralized at times, and I tell him there's no defender like this kid," Calipari added. "If you can get baskets and keep pace with the game, you'll be fine."
Maybe more impressive for the long term was how UK kept the lid on the basket defensively with Michigan State. UK had stretches where it couldn't score, but it kept Michigan State in check until later in the second half, when the Spartans erased a double-digit UK lead.
"I love the fact we shot 39 percent and won," Calipari said in New York. "Those are my games, because we guarded."
Michigan State did play shorthanded against UK. Senior guard Joshua Langford is sidelined until at least January. Cassius Winston, considered the best player in the country heading into the season, kept Michigan State in the game. But, Winston didn't get the best of Maxey.
The initial reaction to the UK basketball opener last season was shock and despair.
UK played Duke and went through a 118-84 beating by the Blue Devils on the season-opening stage of the Champions Classic. That caused a Cat fan hangover which lasted more than a month.
"Last year we got pounded," Hagans said.
This year, UK played strong and held on.
"Tommy and I afterward said neither one of us played great," Calipari said. "My hope would be late, late, late we're playing them again, like two of us left."
If Kentucky keeps getting better from this opening night, it will be a season of anticipation aiming at that possible final showdown.
