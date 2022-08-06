A disorderly conduct call at Casey’s General Store in Providence Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a Madisonville man on drug charges.
Thirty-three-year--old Michael Matthew Mross was taken into custody and lodged in Webster County Detention Center in Dixon. He was later released on his own recognizance.
According to a release by the Providence Police Department, Providence dispatch received a call at approximately 9:00 pm about an individual creating a disturbance at the convenience store on Westerfield Drive.
Two officers arrived to find Mross exhibiting signs of being under the influence of a foreign substance. While answering officers’ questions, Ross admitted to smoking methamphetamine, the report states. He also told officers he had contraband in his possession.
A search of Mross revealed a pipe containing reside of methamphetamine and a small scale.
Mross is charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled for arraignment in Webster District Court Aug. 9.
