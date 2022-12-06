Monday night the Central Boys basketball team hosted the Dawson Springs Panthers in an early season district 7 showdown with the Storm coming out on top 81-42.
In a matchup that was controlled by the Storm most of the night, Central opened up the first quarter scoring 27 points and shooting seven threes—four from Drake Skeen. The Panthers did managed to pu 11 points on the board with Montgomery Johnston having five at the end of the quarter. The Storm would add eight points in the second quarter and go into the half with a 35-22 lead.
In the second half it didn’t get much better for the Panthers as Centrals defense held them to only eight points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth for a 81-42 final.
Trevahn Jones led the Storm with 21 points and hitting five three’s in the game. Drake Skeen had 20 points with 18 of them coming behind the arc. Trevor Weldon finished with 10 points, Davonyae Butcher knocked down three from behind the arc for nine points and Lake Sumner added seven points. Jerimiah Groves and Amari Hall both finished with two points and Reese Belt had three points in the game. Michael McDaniels came off the bench and scored seven points.
The Panthers where led by Sophomore Montgomery Johnston with 12 points, Rex Blue and Casey Fain both had eight points, Jaydon Pluckette and Jaxen Thomas both had five points, Robert Bullock and Bryden Mann both had two points in the effort.
