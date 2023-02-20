Last Friday night Hopkins County Central recognized senior who participate in Boys Basketball team, Band, and Archery.
Band members: Damian Merrell is the son of Tiffany Miller of Nortonville and the late Jason Miller of Mannington. Houston Hanvy is the son of Karen Hanvy of Dawson Springs and Trey Hanvy of Nashville. Kane Prudy is the son of Kevin and Amanda Purdy of Dawson Springs. James Turner is the son of Brian and Terri Turner of Hanson.
Archery Team Members: Trenton Ferrell is the son of Maurice and Robin Ferrell of Nebo. Miranda Groves is the daughter of Joseph and Dorthey Groves of St. Charles. Casey Jo Hight is the daughter of Cindy Height of Nortonville and Ricky Hight of White Plains. Becca Salmons is the daughter of Julie Perkins and Billy Salmons of Earlington.
Boys Basketball Members: Braxton Browning is the son of Ashley Browning of Mortons Gap and Nathan Browning of Nortonville. Namari Hall is the son of Nicque Hall of Crofton and Theo Hall of Pembroke. Trevor Weldon is the son of Josh and Megan Weldon of Madisonville.
