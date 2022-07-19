Monday night the Miners headed to Dubois County to take on the Bombers and came home with the win 6-3, locking themselves into a winning record for the season at 20-18, with only one game left on the schedule.
Madisonville got things started in the second scoring two runs to take an early lead 2-0. The Bombers grab the lead back in the bottom of the half, scoring three runs to make it 3-2.
The Miners held the Bombers the rest of the game and added three runs of their own in the fourth off the bats of James Basham, Eston Snider, and Evan Liddie to take a 5-3 lead.
In the fourth inning the Miners brought in 6-11 Bryden Siren to close out the game. Madisonville added one more run in fifth off the bat of Parker Stroh scoring to make the final score 6-3.
Bryden Siren got the win for the Miners he went four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out four and walking one. Parker Strohwent 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Miners. The Miners improve to 20-18 for the season.
Their final game of the season was scheduled for last night after press time.
