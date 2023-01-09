Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons (13-3) extended their current winning streak to three on Monday night when they knocked off the Union County Braves (7-7) 63-35 on the road to claim their 14th win of the season.
Madisonville opened the first half out-pacing the Braves 13-6 in the first quarter and didn’t let up, keeping up to pressure to head to the half with an 18 point lead over Union County at 33-15.
Coming out of the locker room the Maroons kept they pressure on the Braves and holding them to only five points in the third quarter and went into the final quarter with a 46-20 lead.
The Maroons cruised in the fourth quarter and managed to add another 19 points to put the game away with a 65-35 final. With the win the Maroons move to 14-3 for the season.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 18 points, DeAaron Watkins added 10, Brayden Butler had eight, Destin Cheirs finished with six, Danye Frazier and Nyeem Peyton both had four points, Aaron Richardson added three points, LaJuan McAdoo ,Maverick Peyton. Tre Carney, Montae Ratcliff, and Javion Martin all finished with two points in the game.
The Maroons will have the rest of the week to prepare for Saturday, when they head to Evansville for the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase, where they will face Evansville Reitz.
