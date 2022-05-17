The Lady Maroons turned in a big first inning last night against Caldwell County to take an early lead in the 7th District Championship game in Princeton. After Jaycee Noffsinger singled on a hard ground ball to right, Brenna Sherman slammed an RBI triple to center to put Madisonville on top. Back-to-back doubles by Amber Osborne and Chloe Young would catapult Lady Maroons to a 3-0 lead after one.
From there the offense would get stagnant with both teams going three-up-three down in the second and third innings.
The Lady Tigers would finally show some signs of life in the top of the third when a single and two walks would load the bases with two outs. Paige Patterson would pitch her team out of danger, getting a K to end the inning without allowing a run.
Mackenzie Stoltz led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single to left and Patterson socked a double to center. Kennedy Justice then knocked a three-run homer over the left field wall to put the Lady Maroons ahead 6-0 at the end of four.
In the top of the fifth, Caldwell once again loaded the bases with two outs on the board. Patterson then walked in the Lady Tiger’s first run of the night to make it 6-1. Caldwell followed that up with a three run double cutting the Lady Maroons’ lead two at 6-4. That brought Stolz into the game. She picked up the third out to get the Lady Maroons out of the half.
Noffsinger led of the bottom of the fifth with a single. Sherman then smacked a two run homer over the centerfield wall to put the Lady Maroons up 8-4. The score stayed that way headed into the Lady Tigers’ final at bat.
Once again with two out on the board, the Lady Tigers loaded the bases, but the Lady Maroons were able to hold them scoreless.
Paige Patterson gets the win. Through 4.2 innings she gave up two hits and allowed for earned runs. P. She had eight strikeouts. itching in relief, Stolz went 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out five.
The Regional tournament draw will be held today. The 2nd Region Softball tournament will be held in Henderson.
1B: Z. Davis 1, J. Noffsinger 2, A. Osborne 1, Stoltz 1, P. Patterson 1, K. Sergeant 1
2B:A. Osborne 1, P. Patterson 1, C. Young 1, M. Stoltz 1
3B: B. Sherman 1
HR: B. Sherman 1
RBIs: B. Sherman 3, C. Young 1, K. Sergeant 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.