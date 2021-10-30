Judy Yeoman

Judy Lane Richardson Yeoman, 74, of Dixon, KY, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on April 19, 1947, in Madisonville to the late Anna Grace Miller and Edward Woodrow Richardson. Judy enjoyed watching hummingbirds, riding four wheelers and snowmobiles, and thoroughly loved all outdoor activities. Judy was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David E. Dutton, Jr.; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, James Yeoman; her daughters, Debra Ann Dutton of Lakeland, FL, Connie Peacock of Penn Yan, NY, and Carol Thompson of Dundee, NY; her son, Scott Thompson of Lakeland, FL; stepdaughters, Angela Wordarski, Stacey Yeoman, and Teresa Yeoman; sisters, Carolyn, Mary Jo, and Theresa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow at Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Providence KY.
A visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday in the chapel at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
