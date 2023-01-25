Last Saturday the Dawson Springs panthers triple threat of Jaydon Plunkette, Rex Blue, and Montgomery Johnston all recorded a “Double Double” against the Cloverport Aces. The Panther went on to defeat the Aces 50-42 and pick up their eighth win of the season.
To start the game the Panthers Jaydon Plunkette came out of the gate on a mission and nailed three triples to lead Dawson to a 15-11 first quarter lead.
Both team matched up evenly in the second quarter, with the Aces got the upper hand by outscoring the Panthers 11-10 but still trailed Dawson Springs 25-22 at the break.
Coming back in the second half Dawson Springs Rex Blue led the charge for the Panthers, nailing three of his four triples in the period. The Panthers stretched their lead to seven by the end of the third quarter to take a 38-31 lead into the final eight minutes.
At the final buzzer the Panthers had snatched their eighth win of the year with a final score of 50-42.
Rex Blue finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers, Montgomery Johnston finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaydon Plunkette had 11 points and 13 rebounds to record their “Double Double” for the game.
Jaxon Thomas had five, and Casey Fain added two points in the game
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.