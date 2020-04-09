Here’s a timeline of events involving a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Hopkins County:
• March 11: Governor Andy Beshear recommends houses of worship cancel services as a precaution.
• March 15: Star of Bethlehem begins a three-day revival.
• March 16: Beshear closes dining rooms and bars. Star of Bethlehem cancels third revival meeting.
• March 17: Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. declares state of emergency in Hopkins County.
• March 18: Dawson Springs minister rejects social media chatter of COVID-19 at Star of Bethlehem as “rumors,” but admits there’s “some sickness.”
• March 19: Beshear bans all public gatherings with more than 10 people, including church services.
• March 25: Hopkins County Health Department informs Star of Bethlehem that some members tested positive for COVID-19. First Hopkins County resident dies
• April 1: Beshear reads from health department report on outbreak at his daily briefing; it says the revival led to at least two deaths.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.