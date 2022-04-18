Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan issued the following reports on Monday:
Candis Mae Stanley was charged on Friday with no tail lamps, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license and non-payment of fines.
Russell Pierpont was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Jasminerenee F. Brogdon was charged on Saturday with receiving stolen property.
Christopher Lee Burrell was charged on Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a stop light, failure to produce insurance card and no registration plates.
Lucas O. Martinez was charged on Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Eric B. Hayes was charged on Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Justin A. Sequichie was charged on Sunday with disregarding a stop sign and no operator’s license.
Lonnie Wayne Bunch was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Erik Francisco Cabrera was charged on Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).
Gevin Lemons was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson released the following reports on Monday:
Tyler S. Duncan was charged on Saturday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Chad A. Thomas was charged on Sunday with non-payment of court costs.
Joseph M. Childers was charged on Sunday with assault.
Cassie L. Buchanan was charged on Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Roy H. Geary was charged with violation of a Ky EPO/DVO.
