The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Rodney Burnett, 39, of Monticello was arrested Tuesday for a fourth-degree assault warrant from Wayne County.
• Brandon Childers, 36, of Madisonville was arrested Wednesday on two charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance.
• Christian Conrad, 19, of Hanson was arrested Wednesday for public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Emmanuel Hall, 19, of Madisonville was arrested Tuesday for public intoxication and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Hailey Smith, 19, of Madisonville was arrested Wednesday for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Diana Todd, 46, of Madisonville was arrested Tuesday for mentally ill endangerment.
• Stormy Warner, 30, of Madisonville was arrested Tuesday for non-payment of fines and court costs from Webster County.
