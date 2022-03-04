This past week we have had a breath of spring time and fresh air. Although March Madness is about ready to take place and college and high school basketball season are getting ready to hit their high points, occasionally you need a break from basketball to talk about what is getting ready to happen: spring sports.
I must admit in my column oftentimes I overlook spring sports and do not give them as much coverage as they need. This week I want to take the occasion to highlight a person who is well known in sports throughout the community who is still active in the track and field circuits some 47 years after his high school playing days.
Ed Wallace was Executive Director of the Madisonville Hopkins County Family YMCA from 1989 to 2018. He was an integral part of our sports community as he ran youth and adult sports programs through the YMCA. He was also a coach in track and football but has truly left his mark as an official in track and field.
Wallace’s career with the YMCA was cut short due to liver problems. In 2017 Wallace had two liver transplants and two additional major surgeries. However, he recovered and has returned to the track officiating scene.
The Ed Wallace story starts in the Chicago suburbs. Wallace was a tremendous high school athlete at Proviso West High School where he lettered in football, basketball and track.
After his high school career he went on to a Missouri Valley Conference school and played for the Drake Bulldogs. In Wallace’s days Drake was playing scholarship football. Since then it has dropped scholarship and became non-scholarship football. Wallace was a standout wide receiver and a long jumper on the track team.
With his track background Wallace has remained active on the track scene as he is now a rules official in college track.
Wallace has officiated at all levels from high school to the NCAA and to the United States Track and Field championships. His level of officiating and judging has been raised to the high level such that he has been chosen to officiate the indoor Nationals which were held last weekend in Spokane, Washington.
Wallace has worked many Conference championships in great facilities and he also has worked at the prestigious facility at the University of Oregon facility in Eugene, Oregon, Hayward Field. Wallace recently noted, “That was like working a series in baseball at Yankee Stadium or Wrigley Field.”
Last spring Wallace was able to officiate the Western Athletic Conference track championships in Edinborough, Texas. An interesting part of the story is Wallace and wife Kris’ youngest daughter, Erika, was running in her final events where she won the 10,000 meter and finished third in the 5,000 meter at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.
It was great to catch up with Wallace and to see he is still very involved in track circles. The sad part is Ed and Kris Wallace have moved from our community.
In 2020 the Wallace’s sold their house in Madisonville and bought a recreational vehicle. They cover up to 20,000 miles touring National Parks while self-isolating during the covid shutdown in this country.
Wallace added, “We went from Arcadia National Park in Maine to Eugene, Oregon and all the way south from Tucson, Arizona to Tarpon Springs, Florida.”
In addition to track officiating, Wallace has become involved in YUSA anti-hunger initiatives. He has been doing that since he was on a panel to develop a program for YUSA and the Walmart Foundation. Wallace recently noted, “It is very part time and mostly volunteer a lot of time because I really enjoy the YMCA’s Feed Kids in Need which is the basic foundation piece of the YMCA mission.”
The Wallace’s are now wintering in the Phoenix, Arizona area and plan to return to Nashville, Tennessee in April and move into a townhouse there.
Wallace recently noted, “Madisonville is a special place to us. Our children were raised there and we have a lot of great friends there. I hope to get back to Madisonville and see friends as I have 29 years of memories and it sure went by fast.”
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
