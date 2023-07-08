Some major changes are in the works for one of Madisonville’s largest insurance companies, including a new home and the promotion of one of their own to a corporate administrative position.
Lori Byers, a Madisonville native and MNHHS graduate, has been with Cole and Durham insurance for 17 years, working as an agent. Now she will be taking on a new role after accepting a promotion to the position of Agency Administrator for the Lawton Group, C&D’s parent company.
“I will still be at the Madisonville location but I will now also be at the other offices as well (Owensboro, Greenville, Central City, Hartford, and Bowling Green),” said Byers. “My work will be more of a focus on internal operations.”
As Byers moves up, Cole and Durham is looking to relocate for the second time in less than a year. Back in January the company moved from their longtime offices at the Cole and Durham building on Center Street to an office space at 44 Union Street. That move was made to allow Cornerstone Prep School to expand/
Now C&D is moving again, this time setting up its new home at 1075 North Main Street, in the former office of Kentucky Physical Therapy Specialists, next to Captain D’s.
“We are super excited about our new location,” said Byers. “ It is a great central location in town. We feel it is easily accessible to our insured’s and we look forward to this being our permanent location for many years to come!”
She said the move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to stay focused on the community, both from the services they offer and through the activities of their employees.
“JD Lester is a member of the Rotary Club, serves on the board of The Christian Food Bank, The Humane Society, and is an active member at First United Methodist Church,” Byers said. “He was also just named one of the ‘Top 30 under 40’ in the tri-state. Buddy Cardwell is a Magistrate. Lyle Crouch recently joined the Cole & Durham Team as an Agent and is actively involved in The Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, and is on The City of Madisonville Tourism board.”
An exact date of the move has yet to be set in stone, but Byers said customers should expect the new office to be open by late summer or early fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.