Local archery teams will be headed to Henderson today for the NASP Region 2 Invitational Tournament at the Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center.
Madisonville and Hopkins County Central high schools, as well as James Madison Middle School, have already qualified for the state tournament. Their placement in the regional tournament will help determine their flight times during the state event.
Other teams will have to shoot for the sky today if they hope to make the trip to Louisville as winning the regional tournament is the only remaining path to making it to the state tournament.
Although no elementary teams in the county have qualified for the NASP State Tournament, West Hopkins Elementary School’s Cooper Winstead has earned a spot in Louisville. The top 10 archers in each division qualify on an individual basis. Winstead, the defending elementary state champion, is currently fifth in the state.
