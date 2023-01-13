Thursday night the Hopkins County Central Storm football program put the final stamp on their 2022 season holding their annual banquet.
Coach Chris Manning took the time to thank each player for their hard work on and off the field.
During the night Coach Manning handed out several awards to the young men and saving the top Storm awards for last.
Winners included: Jacob Osborne received Top Offensive Award, Top Defensive Award went to Harlee Egbert, Stearsman Sportsmanship Award went to Logan Rodgers, Gridiron Leadership Award went to Konner Harrison and Calil McNary received the Mr. Storm Football Award.
