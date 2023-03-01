Hopkins County Central came up short in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament on Wednesday night despite an amazing effort that included 15 three pointers, falling 109-75 to the defending regional champs and currently 14th ranked team in the state.
The Storm won the tip, but lost the ball out of bounds. The Lyons converted that into a 4-0 run, which Drake Skeen answered with a shot outside to get Hopkins County Central back into the game at 4-3. The Storm hit a total of five shots from three point land during the opening eight minutes of play, but that was still not enough to contain the Lyons and Travis Perry. By the end of the quarter they still trailed 35-19.
The Storm managed to contain the Lyon County offense in the second quarter, holding them to 15, but only managed to put up 13 points of their own, giving the Lyons a 50-32 lead headed to the locker room. Skeen, Trevahn Jones , and Devonyae Butcher all hit three for the Storm during the quarter.
Coming back from the break, Central’s Drake Skeen nailed his fifth triple of the game to lead the Storm to 23 points in the third quarter, but Lyon County still managed to slide through unscathed, adding one to their lead by answering Central with 24 points to take a 76-55 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter Skeen nailed two more shots from behind the arc, but despite an outstanding quarter on offense, the Lyons still managed to outscore the storm 33-20 and claimed a 109-75 victory.
The Storm finished the season with a 14-18 overall record. They went 9-9 in the region and 5-3 in the district.
“I’m really proud of my guys this year, we’ve overcome a lot since the beginning of the season” said Storm Head Coach Michael Fraliex “Hats off to Lyon County their a really good disciplined team, and I hope they win it all”
Drake Skeen led the Storm with 26 points, he nailed a total of seven shots from behind the arc, and went 3 of 4 from the stripe. Trevahn Jones finished with 15, he knocked down four triples in the game. Namari Hall had 11 points, and went 3 of 4 from the stripe. Devonyae Butcher finished with nine points, and nailed three triples for the Storm. Isac Earl finished with three, Cole Hunter, Cohl Hoard, Jax Mitchell, kain Craig, and Ny Ian Peyton all had two points in the game, and Riley Dunlap finished with one point for the Storm.
As a team Central nailed 15 three’s in the game while the Lyons knocked down six.
Lyon County’s Travis Perry finished with 32 points, Jack Reddick had 29, and Brady Shoulders had 23.
Storm-19-13-23-20
Lyons-35-15-26-33
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.