Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Monday:
Terry Wilson Jr was charged on Friday with harassment, physical contact with no injury.
Gordon Colburn was charged on Friday with assault and strangulation.
Matthew D. Cook was charged on Saturday with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Earle E. Stone was charged on Saturday for a probation violation.
Allison F. Deboe was charged on Saturday with non-payment of court cost or fines.
Leah D. Coones was charged on Saturday with failure to appear and public intoxication with a controlled substance.
Stephanie A. Niswonger was charged on Saturday with shoplifting.
Monica Grace was charged on Saturday with theft by deception (cold checks).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.