Tiger Gym was host to four teams vying for a chance to play one more game and compete for a trip to Lexington.
The opening game of the night featured two teams that had been considered two of the three best teams the Second Region had to offer in Lyon County and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Having fared closely in the first meeting, the Maroons and Lyons were in for a very different matchup on Thursday night.
A fast start from Madisonville showed promise for a big-time game between the two teams, however Lyon County turned it on, cruising to a 92-72 win over the Maroons, advancing to the Second Region Championship.
The Maroons opened the game strong as Zach Tow and Ashton Gaines scored their first nine points and ran out to a 9-2 lead.
Once Lyon County got settled in, it started rolling.
On the back of senior Jackson Shoulders, the Lyons outscored the Maroons 26-10 in the remainder of the first period to take a 28-19 lead into the second period.
Lyon and Madisonville played evenly in the second. The Lyons entered the half leading 48-38.
It was the Jackson Shoulders and Ashton Gaines show throughout the half as both scored basket after basket. Both players finished the first 16 minutes of action with 22 points to lead their teams.
The second half, the Lyons put the ball in Travis Perry’s hands and the sophomore went to work.
Having scored just 10 points in the first half, the 3,000-point scorer led the game in scoring in the second half and ultimately led the Lyons to the win.
Perry scored 23 of his game-high 33 points in the final 16 minutes of play, as Lyon County doubled their lead from the first half and cruised to a 20-point win, securing a place in Saturday’s Second Region Championship game.
It was Perry and Shoulders leading the way for Lyon County. The duo combined for 64 total points as Shoulders added 31 points to go with the 33 from Perry in the win. Jack Reddick also finished in double figures, finishing with 13 points in the win.
Gaines led the way for Madisonville, scoring a team-high 31 points in the loss. Kale Gaither scored 11 and Tow added 10 as well for the Maroons.
