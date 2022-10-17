Hopkins County #
Facility |% residents fully vaccinated |% of staff fully vaccinated
Hillside — Madisonville | NA | 90.8
Brighton Cornerstone — Madisonville | 88.9 | 80.9
Madisonville Health & Rehab — Madisonville | 84.6 | 88.8
Tradewater Pointe — Dawson | 78.1 | 57.8
Dawson Springs Health & Rehab — Dawson| 83.2 | 68.4
Ridgewood Terrace — Madisonville | 80.2 | 62.3
Veterans Center — Hanson | 98.1 | 91.429
{&bullet}Data according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.