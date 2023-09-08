Dear Caddyshack Golf Scramble sponsor,
On behalf of the United Way of the Coalfield, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your generous support and sponsorship of our golf fundraising event. Your contribution has truly made a difference in our efforts to raise funds for our not-for-profit agencies.
Your commitment to our cause is commendable, and we are immensely grateful for your support. Without sponsors like you, our event would not have been possible, and we would not have been able to make such a positive impact on the community.
Your sponsorship not only assisted us financially but also served as a source of inspiration for our participants and supporters. Your belief in the United Way of the Coalfield and the work we do motivates us to strive for excellence and continue making a difference in the lives of those we serve.
We would like to express our sincerest appreciation for your ongoing partnership and dedication to our cause. Your support has not only helped us achieve our fundraising goals but has also helped create a stronger, more vibrant community.
Once again, thank you for your generosity and support. We hope to have the opportunity to connect with you again in the future and continue making a meaningful impact together.
Warmest regards,
Rick Welch
United Way of the
Coalfield
Caddyshack Golf
Scramble
Chairman
