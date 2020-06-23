Madisonville park officials are encouraging self responsibility when the city pool reopens on June 29. The pool will also follow state requirements set by Gov. Andy Beshear such as social distancing efforts, consistent sanitization and capacity limits.
On Monday, the city pool will return with its regular hours of use of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a maximum capacity of 89 patrons at one time, as mandated by state prerequisites.
According to Parks Director Jeff Duvall, signage will be posted throughout the area that inform patrons of social distancing tips and new guidelines.
Sanitation is a key strategy that will be strictly maintained, Duvall said. Commonly used equipment such as chairs and tables will be thoroughly disinfected every hour or following the use of a visitor. Hand sanitizer will also be available at different areas of the pool, such as the concession stand, main entrance and select tables.
“We’re just going to try to keep everything sanitized as best we can to keep everybody safe,” Duvall said.
Chairs and tables will be spaced six to eight feet apart to adhere to social distancing requirements.
While it is easier to provide direction to patrons outside the pool, Duvall emphasized the necessity of personal responsibility at all times, especially when visitors are swimming.
“It’s gonna be hard to do in the pool,” Duvall said. “In the pool, it’s kind of gonna be self-responsibility for the parents and the swimmers to try to help promote social distancing as much as we can.”
In preparation for public pools reopening across the state, Baptist Health Madisonville published a series of tips for patrons approved by Dr. Kristin Wickham, a family medicine physician with Baptist Health.
The recommendations are as follows:
• “Wash hands often and cover coughs and sneezes.
• Wear a mask when possible.
• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.
• Do not share personal objects such as goggles, nose clips, and toys such as floats.
• Bring your own supplies, such as hand sanitizer, for proper hygiene.
• If you’re showing signs of the virus or any illness, be sure to stay at home.”
These health tips are not all required by state guidelines or Madisonville city pool. According to Duvall, the city pool is not requiring facial coverings because the pool is located in an outdoor, open space area.
While Duvall encourages visitors to not share personal items amongst those not from the same household, pool employees would have a hard time enforcing such policy.
“It’s gonna be kind of hard to police what people do with their own property they bring in,” Duvall said. “Again, it goes back to self responsibility.”
The park has enough lifeguards to be stationed at the pool throughout the day in rotating shifts, but the city park is still interested in hiring more, Duvall said.
Individuals must already be certified as a lifeguard before inquiring about a summer position. They can become certified at The Hopkins County Family YMCA.
According to Kelly Forbes, the YMCA chief operating officer, the Y will host two classes in July. The first class will be held from July 6 to 10, and the second one will be held on July 20 to 24. Only eight individuals will be allowed in one class to adhere to social distancing requirements, Forbes said.
Registration for these classes are now open. If interested, please contact the Y at (270) 821-9622.
