2023 Pageant ScheduleTuesday — Miss Hopkins County @ 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Miss Teen Hopkins County @ 7 p.m.
Thursday — Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins County @ 7p.m.
Friday — Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County @ 7 p.m.
Saturday — Baby Pageants — 5 p.m.
2023 Livestock ShowsTuesday — Poultry, Goat and Sheep @ 6 p.m.
Wednesday — Swine at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday — Rabbit 6 — 9p.m. and Cattle a 6:30 p.m.
2023 Arena EventsTuesday — Hot Air Balloons @ 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Motorcross @ 7 p.m.
Thursday — Monster Trucks @ 7 p.m.
Friday & Saturday — Tractor and Truck Pulls @ 7 p.m.
