The Go Junior Golf Series Northern Championship was played Monday at Owensboro Country Club. Hopkins County youth represented the county well the match. The following are the local golfers’ results from the tournament.
Boys 8-under
Scott Ralston 10 Tour Champion
BOYS 9-10Will Burden 24 Tour Champion
Corbin Kinkade 29, 2nd Flight Winner
Cade Williams 32, 1 st Flight Winner
BOYS 13-15 Treyson Raymer 46 Tour Champion
Tyler Bryan 51 2nd Flight Winner
GIRLS 11-12Reagan Ramsey 62 Tour Runner-Up
Marlee McGaw 64 1st Flight Winner
GIRLS 13-15 — (18 HOLES)Sydney Browning 88 1st Flight Winner
BOYS 16-18 (18 HOLES)Ben Dickerson 77 Tour Champion
Paul Harris 83 2nd Flight Winner
Gavin Sheets 86 Championship Flt — 3rd
JT Witherspoon 87, Addison Whalen 91
BOYS 13-15 (18 HOLES)Max Clayton 93 2nd Flight Winner
Jake Witherspoon 96 3rd Flight — 3rd place
