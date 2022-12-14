In the night cap Tuesday night the North Hopkins Maroons hosted the Central Storm in a high intensity cross-county rivalry game. The big hype for the game was former Storm standout turned Maroon, Marcus Eaves, having to switch roles and beat his former teammates.
The Maroons hit the board first after Brayden Butler hit two free throws to give the Maroons their first lead 2-0. Central scored two drives later after Namari Hall got a rebound and laid it back in to tie the game at 2-2. The Storm would hold Marcus Eaves in check in the first quarter, keeping him scoreless, but the Maroons found other options in their arsenal. At the end of the first quarter the Maroons had a 18-7 lead.
Central came back in the second period after the Storm’s big man, Namari Hall, got more involved putting up seven points of Centrals 20 points in the quarter to go into halftime trailing 29-27.
In the second half the Maroons defense stepped up and held Central to only six points while offensively Madisonville put up 19. They went into the fourth quarter with a 15 points cushion at 48-33.
In the fourth quarter Central managed to outscore the Maroons 21-17 but the damage was already done and Madisonville grabbed the early season win 65-54.
Marcus Eaves despite being held to only six points in the first half. led the Maroons with 17 points, going eight of 10 from the line, and pulling down 10 rebounds. DeAaron Watkins and Montae Ratcliff finished with 11 points each, Javion Martin and Lajuan McAdoo both finished with six, Brayden Butler and Danye Frazier had five each, and Nyeem Peyton and Quintin Rodgers both finished the game with two points each.
Trevahn Jones led the Storm with 12 points. Namari Hall finished with 11, Trevor Weldon had nine, Drake Skeen and Davonyae Butcher both finished with six and Reese Belt had four, while Cohl Hoard, Michael McDaniel, and Kain Craig all had two points for the Storm.
