Terry Allen Bryant, 61, of Elizabethtown, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 19, 1960, in Madisonville to the late Henry Allen Bryant and Wanda Marie Baldwin Bryant of Dalton, KY.
Terry was a member of Dalton Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Louisville Winlectric. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, University of Louisville sports, camping, and NASCAR.
He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Amy (Aaron) Hobbs of Shepherdsville, KY, and Katelyn (Brett) Haycraft of Elizabethtown; his son, T.J. (Shauna) Bryant of Shepherdsville; his sister, Donna (Bill) Burden of Dalton; and seven grandchildren, Stephen Austin, Nicholas Austin, Landyn Bryant, Jaiden Hughes, Barrett Haycraft, Owen Bryant, and Easton Haycraft.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel
with The Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow in Dalton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, and 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Burden, Stephen Austin, Nicholas Austin, Preston Dever, Kevin Ray, and Rick Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Haycraft, Aaron Austin, and Bill Burden.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Organ Donors Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
