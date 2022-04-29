Pre-Covid, once a year, for the past eight or so years, I made the trek to Cincinnati, Ohio to sit in line for 8+ hours with 500 of my closest friends. We would laugh, cheer, scream, and that is all before The Warden comes out. So, who is the Warden? J.R. Ward, known to her fans as the Warden, is the author of over thirty novels, including those in her #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling paranormal romance series, The Black Dagger Brotherhood. There are more than 15 million copies of Ward’s novels in print worldwide and they have been published in 25 different countries around the world. You may ask, have I lost my mind? No! To me, meeting and seeing my favorite author in person is kind of like meeting a celebrity. This year was extra special, because our yearly festivities were sidelined due to the pandemic. If you ever have the absolute pleasure of meeting her in person, you will quickly come to realize that she is relatable, witty and all-out hilarious.
This year’s topic of discussion was her newest release, Lover Arisen. Lover Arisen is the 20th book of the Black Dagger Brotherhood series and it’s one of my personal favorites. The main character is Balthazar, a vampire thief that has been possessed by the demon Devina. Possessed by the demon Devina, Balthazar is once again on the hunt for the Book of Spells—and fighting an undeniable attraction to a woman. As a thief, he has stolen a lot of things…but he never thought his heart would be taken by another. Especially not a human. As a homicide detective, Erika Saunders knows there is something otherworldly going on in Caldwell, New York. Mutilated bodies that cannot be explained are all over her case list—and then there are her nightmares in which she’s hunted by shadows and captivated by a mysterious man who is both a suspect and a savior. When Devina’s wish for true love is finally granted, Balthazar and Erika unwittingly become the gateway for the rebirth of an old enemy of the Brothers. As usual with the BDB novels, there are other characters who have a huge part in the book. This book is packed with believable action scenes, lovable sexy time, and the hilarious and snarky one-liners that are part the Warden’s signature style.
If you are looking for a new paranormal series to sink your teeth into, I cannot recommend J.R. Ward and the Black Dagger Brother series enough. For me personally, these books have gotten me through so much, and they are a definite spirit lifter. I will never not crow about this series! I have been in love with this series and this author for about a dozen years. I recommend it all the time. Even if paranormal romance isn’t your thing, I urge you to try it. The world building is truly phenomenal and the characters — oh the characters! The characters have overarching, complex story lines, some of the best character growth I’ve ever read, inner angst and hope that I just can’t get enough of!
Like vampires? This series is for YOU. Like good vs evil? This series is for YOU. Like action and excellent fight scenes? This series is for YOU. Like feisty, quick-witted characters that will make you laugh out loud? This series is for YOU. Like books where the heroes are willing to sacrifice all for love? This series is for YOU. Like a diverse & inclusive cast of characters? This series is for YOU. Like to lose yourself in a fantasy world? This series is for YOU. Want to try a new series that will keep your interest for over 30 books? This series is for YOU.
If you’ve stayed with me this long and you are still interested, you can find the books at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library or through our E-book lender at www.kyunbound.overdrive.com by signing in with your HCMPL card number. Happy reading!
