Earlier this week, the Lady Storm hosted the Lady Maroons in volleyball but fell short losing in three sets 0-3 (25-11, 25-10, 25-16).
The Lady Maroons as a team had 25 Kills, two Blocks, 19 Assist, 68 Digs and eight Service Aces in the game. Kendrea White had 14 kills to led the Lady Maroons, Abbey Harberson had two blocks, Amya King had 19 assist and four service aces for Madisonville and Arian Gregory had 24 digs for the Lady Maroons.
The Lady Maroons played Daviess County Thursday but fell to the Lady Panthers 1-3 (25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14). With the loss Madisonville Drops to 19-8 on the Season, 11-2 in the Region and 2-0 in the District .
Hopkins County Central as a team had 14 kills, six Blocks, six assists, 24 digs, and three services aces for the game against The Lady Maroons. Mallory Wagoner and Ellie Larkins had four kills apiece, Isabel Hight had six assists. Olivia Hight had six digs for the Lady Storm. Ellie Larkins led the team in Service Aces.
Since the Mondays game the Lady Storm have lost the last two games, coming up short against Caldwell County (3-2) and Crittenden County (0-3). They are now 7-15 on the season 6-12 in the region and 0-3 in the District.
