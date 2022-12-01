It is very strange watching the World Cup with a fire in the woodstove. I have mixed feelings about it this cycle because of the juxtaposition of massive and obscene wealth next to all those unseen immigrant workers (of which about 450 are reported to have died) who constructed some of the most advanced sports venues in the world.
If one has never travelled outside the USA during a window of competitive international matches, it is difficult to describe the intensity of national pride at stake. Add to this the complexities of international sports politics, international relations between countries, the general messiness of the world in general, and we have as much weight placed on the shoulders of mostly twenty- or thirty-somethings as anybody can have outside of outright war.
I took the time to watch the IR Iran vs. USA match earlier this week and was in agony for 100 minutes. Here are a few things feeding into the emotion of the match, not counting the history between the two sides at a previous World Cup. The United States and Iran have been at odds for decades now over nuclear capabilities, sanctions, and oil. Iran is convulsing with protests sparked by the recent death of a young woman in custody for wearing a headcover improperly. The Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem before their match with England. In an attempt to support the protesters, USA soccer removed the Islamic symbol from the Iranian flag on their website. It was not well-received and was soon changed, but the damage was done.
Now, you are twenty-five years old (from either the United States or Iran) and expected to go and play a very physical match that will be full of every form of gamesmanship possible. With all swirling about them, twenty-two young men meet on a high-tech field in Qatar, face to face, to play a game.
Sports is amazing like that. There were a few players from both sides who embraced each other. At that moment, they had more in common than all their differences. They are human beings who have agreed to a set of rules in order to compete. Definitely from different “tribes”, but in more important ways, whether they like each other or not, they are brothers. At least for a moment. Anyone who has played a game to win, at any level, understands this.
The words “brother” and “sister” move easily from one context to another. They can move toward exclusion or inclusion because they carry with them implications of how we are expected to treat those whom we recognize as such.
This is what makes one of the opening stories in the Bible so inexplicably wretched and familiar at the same time. Cain asked his brother to meet him in a field. This happens immediately after Cain has been warned to master the sin that was brewing in his heart. We know the story. He murders his brother and then is asked by God, “Where is your brother, Abel?”
The dialogue that follows is well-known. “I don’t know, am I my brother’s keeper?” A cynical deflecting lie that cannot be hidden because God hears the blood of Abel crying out from the ground.
If we lay this next the Jesus’ story of the good Samaritan, in which the question is asked, “Who is my brother?”, we can reach a terribly difficult conclusion. Your brother or sister is the one that needs your help, regardless of race, nationality, religion, or ability to repay. And you know where she is because you can see her.
I am convinced that people from different nations, more often than not, do not hate each other at a personal level. As individuals we agree on some basic and important things. We want to love and be loved. We love our children and want better for them than we have. We want to pursue our lives in peace and help and be helped by others. We want to worship God, or not, without fear of others or the law.
It is generally not people that can’t get along. It is our governments when they are driven by selfish agendas or personal power. I believe that this planet has enough food, water, energy, and other resources for all of us. It is ok to be intense. It is ok to compete. But we must remember that we are competing against our brothers and sisters, and we should behave accordingly. And yes, we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.
