Tuesday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled to Trigg County and came home with their 20th win of the season, knocking off the Wildcats 81-56.
In the first quarter the Maroons put up 14 points with Madisonville’s Javion Martin leading the way with six. Trigg County managed to hang with the Maroons by adding 10 of their own. Going into the second quarter the Maroons held on to a four point lead at 14-10.
In the second quarter Trigg Counties Jhaden Vaughn found himself spending most of his time on the charity stripe and went a perfect 10 of 10 from the foul line. The Wildcats would go on to outscore the Maroons in the second quarter 19-13 and headed to halftime with a 29-27 lead.
In the locker room, Maroons Head Coach Jon Newton must of given quite the halftime speech because the Maroons came out on fire. Madisonville put up 36 points in the third quarter. while holding Trigg to just 15. Freshman DeAaron Watkins led the way for the Maroons with 13 points in the third quarter. Madisonville took a 63-44 lead into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter Trigg County managed to add 12 points to their total but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Maroons big third quarter blowout and Madisonville went on to add another 18 points to grab a 81-56 win.
Tre Carney and Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 16 points each, Eaves went six of seven from the charity stripe. DeAaron Watkins had 15, Destin Cheirs added 10, Devonte Wiles and Javion Martin both finished with six points each, Montae Ratcliff and Danye Frazier both finished with four points each in the game. Maverick Peyton and Landen Smith both finished with two points in the game.
The Maroons will travel to Evansville Friday night to take on Evansvillle Christian School with game time set to start at 7:30.
