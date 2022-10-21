It is right in the heart of Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs and I know it is hard for many of you to watch as your team is out of the playoffs.
I realize it is difficult to watch if you are a St. Louis Cardinal fan. The Cardinals had a great season. It was a storybook ending to the careers of Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
The early exit from the playoffs by the Cardinals makes it hard to watch the playoffs for some Cardinal fans. However, as a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, it has been an even harder year for me and other fellow Reds fans to see them lose 100 games.
We also have many Chicago Cubs fans in the area and it has been a tough season for them as try to rebuild for the future.
So with the MLB playoffs under way I thought I would take this opportunity to give everyone in our area some good news for the future. It looks like Major League Baseball will be coming to the tristate for a game at historic Bosse Field in Evansville.
Part of MLB’s master plans are to play games in sites other than major league ballparks.
The theory is very simple: you have 162 regular season baseball games and to generate extra fan interest it is occasionally good to play games in non-MLB parks.
The most successful one recently has been the Field of Dreams game played annually in Iowa.
There are several factors that make a trip to the tristate at historic Bosse Field attractive for Major League Baseball. First, Bosse Field is the third oldest ballpark still in use for regular baseball. The only two older are the Boston Red Sox Fenway Park and Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field.
The second major reason for MLB to bring a baseball game to Evansville and the tristate is a chance to promote women and their importance in baseball.
The movie ‘A League of Their Own’ is one of my personal favorites and was filmed in the early 1990s in the tristate area and featured Bosse Field as a backdrop.
There were numerous stars in the movie but none more famous than Tom Hanks, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell. As a person who has grown up and still goes to Bosse Field, it would be great if MLB could come there.
However, some renovations and additions will have to be made to the facility as the game will probably not take in 2023 and may not come until 2024.
If you have not been to Bosse Field lately, you need to drive by there the next time you are in Evansville. Right across the street from Bosse Field is a $28 million aquatic center. The improvements that have been made to Garvin Park and North Main Street near Bosse Field are already reaping benefits.
MLB apparently is going to require Bosse Field to be upgraded with improved dugouts, improved field surface and expansion of the seating and clubhouses.
One thing I have observed is the new aquatic center right across the street will have great meeting rooms for all of the press corps that will be soon to make the trek to the tristate to Major League Baseball at least once a year.
If you are a St. Louis Cardinals or Chicago Cubs fan, you may not be enjoying the playoffs like you would prefer but keep in mind that MLB may be coming to the tristate soon.
