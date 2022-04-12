In an article that ran on Page A1 Thursday about the upcoming “Wipe your record clean” expungement event that is coming to Hopkins County later this month, it was mentioned that the Hopkins County Attorney’s Office, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Workforce Development and several other community partners are sponsoring the event.
Byron Hobgood, the Hopkins County attorney, has asked to clarify that although he and his staff are working with other community partners to plan the event, his office is not providing any financial support for it.
