Morgan Spain and Riley Seaton

Tuesday Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroon soccer players Morgan Spain and Riley Seaton signed their Letter of Intent to play Soccer at Midway University. Both girls thanked their family, Teammates, and coaches for all they had done to help them reach their goals. Lady Maroon Head Coach John Tichenor praised both girls for all their hard work and overcoming obstacles along the way.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Sports reporter

