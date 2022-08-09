DSC_4801.JPG

The West Kentucky Kings, a 8 and 9U travel baseball program based in Hopkins County, were out raising money for their team on South Main Street on Tuesday with a little help from Auntie Anne’s. Pictured are, from left, Bristol Wilcox, Brody Wilcox, Levi Knight, Brantley Wilcox, T.J. White, Ian Meadows, Jessiah Bottoms, Asher Eversole, Mia Ashby and Parker Ashby. Anyone looking to sponsor or support the team can find them on Facebook.

