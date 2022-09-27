On Saturday all three high schools in Hopkins County competed in the Marshall County Invitational in Benton, with Madisonville-North Hopkins taking the top spot in both the girls and boys races.
The Maroons’ Drew Burden claimed the individual win in the boys race, finishing the course in 16:39.06. In the girls division, Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroon Joy Alexander finished third with a time of 20:21.85.
Overall results for Madisonville
5k results
Finishing in the scoring position for the Maroons were Drew Burden in first (16:39.06), Maddox Knight in fifth (17:22.10), Lucas Offutt in sixth (17:22.72), Dakota Evans in seventh (17:23.41) and Brody Duncan in 15th with a time of 18:09.51.
Also running for the Maroons were: Gavin Beard 57th, Luka Celik 66th, Michael Strahl 110th, Nicholas Tooley 121st, Canaan Weldon 125th, Mitchell Mayes 137th, Camden Blakeley 204th and Ben Ferrell 223rd.
Girls 5k Results:
Third Place Joy Alexander time (20:21.85) was joined in the scoring box by Madisyn Johnson in sixth (21:38), Katie Gillette in tenth (21:38.45), Laci Ray in 31st and Coley Mitchell in 35th
Also running were Emma Evans in 67th, Maria Diaz in 115th, Maria Paris in 122nd and Emily Strahl in 135th.
Overall results for Hopkins County Central
Hopkins County Centrals Addie Menser took Fourth place in the Girls 4k with a time of 19:09.79 and Jaycee Peterson finished in 18th place with a time of 21:50.31.
In the Boys 4k Landon Posey finished 13th (17:33.54), followed by Alex Ray in 16th (17:39.82), Jaxson Adcock in 46th, Tucker Young in 51st, and Nolan Ray in 80th.
In the Boys 5k James Adams finished 111th, Hunter DeMoss finished in 197th and Mason McConnell finished 205th.
Overall results for Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs Kylie Latham was the to finisher for the Lady Panthers finishing in fourth Place with a time of 7:46.50 in the girls 1600 Meter Run. Teammate Haley Lewis finished 17th.
In the Girls 5k Audrey McCoy finished 52nd, Ashtyn Swatzell finished 53rd, Baylee Swatzell finished 54th, Abby Ward finished 88th, Gracie Harper finished 120th, and Maddie Back finished 160th for the Lady Panthers.
In the Boys 1600 Meter Run Ayden Summers finished 33rd, Noah Keyes finished 70th, and Kye Swatzell finished 84th.
In the Boys 4k Preston Drennan finished 32nd, and Jonathon Morgan finished 97th.
In the Boys 5k Ethan Osborne was the top finisher at 33rd, Lucas Osborne finished 34th, Michael Faughn finished 41st, Tyler Hale finished 45th, Sean Stallins finished 56th and Yosiyah McCune finished 67th for the Panthers
