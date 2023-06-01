The Bluegrass Splash water park recently reopened on May 27, 2023 welcoming all of the community to come out and enjoy.
Earlier this week, the Health Department stopped by Bluegrass Splash to officially complete their inspection. Will all checks on the clear, this past Sunday the gates opened with many smiles from the community enjoying the aquatic center.
After the opening day, Parks and Rec shared joy about the days opening. “It was a wonderful day at Bluegrass Splash. Thanks to everyone who came out and joined us. We hope to see everyone soon!”
Since the opening, many of the community have been seen posting photos on social media with hearty comments on the improvement of the water park and how fun it is to have a place many can enjoy.
The crews of Hopkinsville Public Works recently clocked in some serious hours to help get the show officially started.
This season’s grand opening offered specials such as each person that buys one admission at regular price will get another ticket for free.
Season passes are currently on sale for $70.
Bluegrass Splash made its debut on Memorial Day Weekend and will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
The well known aquatic center is officially back open with many updates for everyone to enjoy. Stop by before the summer is over and enjoy a day in the waters and receiving the bright shine on sunny days.
Bluegrass Splash will serve the community as a family-friendly water park that will provide fun, safe and convenient family entertainment is set to be renamed by the public and the name has officially been set.
Bluegrass Splash is still at its same location: 9503 Eagle Way Bypass.
For additional information about renaming Hopkinsville’s Water Park, stop by Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation’s office at 2600 Thomas Street or call 270-887-4290.
Visit Hopkinsville Parks and Rec Website:
https://hpr.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=9238
Follow Bluegrass Splash Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BluegrassSplash
Stay updated on the next upcoming events via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoptownparks/
