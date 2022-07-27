Today at the Fair
Thursday, July 28
Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
4-6 p.m. Rabbits to be entered
5 p.m. All Cattle to be entered
6-9 p.m. Rabbit Show
9 p.m. Rabbits released (must be picked up)
6:30 p.m. Judging of all beef cattle: F.F.A., 4-H and open Classes: Beef show order: F.F.A. steers, 4-H steers, open Youth steers, F.F.A. showmanship, 4-H showmanship, F.F.A. Breeding Animals, 4-H Breeding Animals
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Little Miss & Mister Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. ARENA — Full Throttle Monster Truck Show
11 p.m. Rides close
