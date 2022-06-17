Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
• Cruz Bolton was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. possession of synthetic drugs, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
• Daniel R. Brown was charged on Thursday with trafficking in meth and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Lancy Ray Cowan was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
• Destiny L. Mullins was charged on Thursday with failure
to appear.
• Heath D. Alexander was charged on Thursday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activity on Friday:
• Charles A. Woodward was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
