Have you ever attempted to crack a hickory nut or a black walnut? If so, chances are at some point in the process you hit your fingers...and, it was painful!
A bit of native American technology, a Nutting Stone, could have helped crack the nuts and also could have prevented those bruised fingers.
The Historical Society of Hopkins County invites you to come view Dr. Orrin E. Hudson’s collection of Native American Artifacts.
Perhaps you can try cracking some nuts using this example of Native American technology.
The Hopkins County Historical Society will meet tonight in the County Government Center at 56 North Main Street at 6:30 p.m.
Tonights meeting will feature the discussion “Earlington Schools: My Personal Journey,” a program presented by Amy Smith, Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. Smith, a life-long resident of Earlington, was both a student and later faculty member of her hometown school. Superintendent Smith, now in the precarious position of coordinating Earlington’s closure, will share thoughts from a perspective held by others as her beloved school becomes history.
The Historical Society of Hopkins County is located at 107 Union Street in Madisonville, Kentucky. Hours of operation 12:00 noon — 4:00 p.m. Free Admission. Call 270-821-3986 for more information.
