I know it might be shocking, especially coming from a librarian, but reading isn’t just about books. It’s about lifelong learning. Reading enables us to fully live and participate in the world around us. As we’re helping children learn how to read, consider all of the ways we communicate with words that don’t even involve reading a book: Signs, maps, playing games, recipes, instructions, drawings, menus, food labels, etc. Helping children understand that words and print are everywhere is the early literacy skill known as Print Awareness. It’s how we help children learn what reading is. That the scribbles and lines are actually words that communicate meaning. How exactly do we decipher these weird markings we see everywhere? Children need to learn that the words need to be read in a certain direction, or for that matter, what direction do we turn the pages of a book?
Here are some more tips for early literacy:
• Start early. Reading to babies is important for healthy brain development and lays the foundation for language and writing skills.
• Make reading a part of your daily routine. Establishing a routine helps ensure that reading is part of your daily schedule, such as at naptime and bedtime. It also creates times during the day that both of you can look forward to.
• Try board and cloth books for babies. By age 1, babies can grab books. Board and cloth books are great options for babies who like to touch things and put everything in their mouths.
• Take turns with your toddler. By age 2, toddlers can hold a book and point at the pictures. Let your toddler turn the pages of a board book and respond to her when she points or reacts to the story.
• Ask your child questions. As you read to your child, make the experience interactive by asking him questions, such as “What do you think will happen next?” “What was your favorite part of the story? Why?”
• Reread your child’s favorite books. By age 3, children can complete sentences in familiar stories. Read her favorite books over and over to help her learn through repetition.
• Point out similar words. By age 4, children begin to recognize letters. You can point out words in a book that begin with the same letter to your preschooler to help him become familiar with the letter and begin to associate certain words with that letter.
• Count objects on the page. As you read to your child, count objects on the page together to help her also strengthen her early math skills.
• Have your preschooler tell you the story. By age 5, children can sit still for longer books and can create their own stories based on the pictures. Ask your preschooler to tell you the basic plot of the book or to make up stories based on what he sees on each page.
• Read with passion! Using inflection and maintaining the same highs and lows in your voice at the same point in a story helps your child begin to remember the words.
• Set an example. Let your child see you reading your books to help her develop her own love of reading.
• Just keep reading. Reading to your child helps him develop a habit of listening to stories and loving books. One the most important pieces of advice is to make sure you are reading to him early and often.
No matter how old your child is — from babies to toddlers to preschoolers — these tips will help you capitalize on this valuable time with your child, making reading a fun, educational and memorable experience for both of you. The beautiful thing about early literacy skills is that they are all connected. The everyday interactions of children with their trusted individuals already helps build those life-long skills.
