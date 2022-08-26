Hopkins County and other areas affected by the Dec. 10 tornado will be getting some financial assistance thanks to a bill signed on Friday that started out as a bill to help areas devastated by recent flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding Emergencies (EKSAFE), was drafted in July to provide a $212.7 million relief package to provide critical help over the next six months to eastern Kentucky communities.
“When I first heard of this special session call, I immediately began working with Senate Leadership to specifically identify how help stabilizes the revenue for these local governments and school systems,” Senator Robby Mills said.
Additions to EKSAFE will address improvements in the Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (WKSAFE), the fund established during the 2022 General Assembly session to provide aid to those impacted by the December tornado. This will allow cities, counties and school systems to recoup realized revenue losses for the next three years.
“I personally worked for this assistance to help Hopkins County schools, governments, and Dawson Springs schools, meet their budgets for the next three years, until our communities and fellow residents can get back to their new normal.”
State lawmakers joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday to sign the bill.
