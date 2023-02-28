Q: The Bible is the greatest book ever written. I read and study it for hours each week. I consider myself a self-taught Bible scholar. That’s a good thing isn’t it?
A: Knowledge of the Bible is a good thing. Dwight L. Moody said, “I never saw a useful Christian who was not a student of the Bible.” Knowledge by itself is not enough; we must act on what we learn.
The problem is most of us don’t like to be told what to do--whether it’s a speed limit or a doctor’s orders or being told to eat healthy. Our natural inclination is to rebuff authority—or at least ignore it. We might get away with that in some areas of life, but we can’t ignore the authority of God’s Word without negative effects. Obeying Jesus’ commands stands at the heart of a relationship with Him. He said, “If you love me, you will obey what I command” (Jn. 14:15).
The biblical writer, James, gave a warning we can’t ignore: “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says” (Jms. 1:22). Knowledge of the Bible in itself is not the goal. To do so is to think God is after knowledge more than obedience.
God doesn’t want us to read, study, or memorize Scripture just for the sake of knowing what it says. He expects us to act on and obey what we learn (1:25).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.