As youngsters growing up together, retired Christian County District Judge Arnold Lynch and his brother Wendell A. Lynch talked of what they would do one day as adults, figuring that they likely would play football or basketball.
“The words ‘judge’ or ‘mayor’ never came into the conversation because only God knew,” said Arnold Lynch on Sunday just before swearing in his brother as mayor.
Wendell Lynch, who for the past six years has represented Ward 6 on the Hopkinsville City Council, was chosen unanimously by his fellow council members to serve as the city’s 27th mayor and will do so until the general election in the fall.
Wendell Lynch succeeds Carter Hendricks, who resigned his position in January to become the new executive director of the South Western Kentucky EDC.
In November, someone will be elected to finish the rest of Hendricks’ term.
The new mayor considered what may be a short term in office, however, and declared that he is “all in” despite how long or short his mayoral service may be.
“I’m not sure how much time I have,” Wendell Lynch told his supporters following the swearing-in ceremony at the Memorial Building downtown.
He said he will do the very best he can during his months in office, and he asked the community to give him encouragement and instruction as he does his job.
“I know this city can be moved forward in the way it needs to be moved forward,” the new mayor observed, noting how much he loves his community.
As he looked ahead to the next few months as leader of the city, Wendell Lynch thanked the City of Hopkinsville staff, his colleagues on the city council and family.
He said he’d spent time talking with his family about serving as mayor and devoted time on his knees in prayers to God. Most of all, he said, he is thankful to his heavenly father “for making this possible,” Lynch shared on Sunday.
The eighth of 10 children, Wendell Lynch also recalled his family as he stood before friends, family and other supporters following his swearing-in ceremony.
Among them was a great-great-grandmother who remembered as a child being sold at a slave auction in Virginia. She eventually received her freedom and handed down a legacy of freedom and faith to future generations of family.
She loved her Lord and her country, recounted her great-great grandson, as he shared his own similar love for the local community that he calls home today.
On Sunday, Wendell Lynch noted that he was experiencing a wide range of emotions as he stood before his supporters after being sworn in as mayor.
For himself. For others. For the members of the local community.
But he declared his dedication in the months going forward, his desire to do all he can for the city of Hopkinsville and his decision to lead the community.
Following Lynch’s remarks, he invited the members of his family to stand up and be introduced to the residents of the city where he is now serving as mayor.
The new mayor was sworn in before a packed crowd of well-wishers at the downtown facility, with the Rev. Julius Catlett saying the invocation for the event.
