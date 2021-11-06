Madisonville North Hopkins’ Haliegh Perdue signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Cambellsville on Friday.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” Perdue said. “Ever since I was a little girl I’ve wanted to play softball collegiately. I knew Campbellsville was the place for me because I just fell in love with it as soon as I stepped on campus.”
Perdue is coming off of a 2021 season as a junior where she had a 2-3 record, struck out 19 hitters and had an ERA of 5.71. She will play her senior season for the Lady Maroons this spring.
When she gets to Campbellsville, she’ll be joining former teammate Courtney Patterson on the pitching staff. In the classroom, Perdue will be studying exercise science.
