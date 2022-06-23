Madisonville-North Hopkins Baseball team put a stamp on the end of the season with their annual banquet, Tuesday night at Country Cupboard. North Coaches honored a few on the teams with these awards.
Hunter Gossett won Highest Batting avg. 412, Most Hits, and RBI’s.
Eric Farmer had the lowest ERA award 2.2.
Luke Barton took the Stolen Bases award.
Landon Cline received the Golden Glove award.
Coaches award went to Tanner Bess.
The Jason Miner Award went to Chris Moore.
North went 12-17 on the season, 10-7 in region and 7-1 in district play.
