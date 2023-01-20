FRANKFORT — The Louisville Orchestra announced Wednesday it will embark upon a two-year musical journey across Kentucky beginning in May, playing for audiences as part of “In Harmony — The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra.”
During a press conference in Frankfort, officials said the concerts will include full orchestra performances as well as bring orchestra musicians for intimate, collaborative engagements in schools, community centers, and libraries in dozens of communities.
“With the ‘In Harmony’ tour, the Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” said Music Director Teddy Abrams. “There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries. We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties.”
Governor Andy Beshear, a fervent supporter of the arts, applauded the Louisville Orchestra’s drive to connect with its neighbors throughout the state.
“I commend the Louisville Orchestra for bringing these experiences to communities across Kentucky, ensuring all of our people have access to these performances which can bring joy, comfort and inspiration,” said Beshear. “When we work together for the greater good, we can accomplish some pretty incredible things and the Louisville Orchestra is leading by example.”
The tour kicks off on May 17, 18, and 19 with performances in Prestonsburg, Pikeville, and Harlan respectively. During that week, Kentucky-born and raised violinist Tessa Lark joins the orchestra to showcase cornerstones of the traditional repertoire, along with arrangements of famous Kentucky fiddle tunes.
The weeks of July 3 and July 10, the orchestra will perform in Glasgow, Covington, Bowling Green, Ashland, and Bardstown. On this program, Abrams will both conduct and be a piano soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. The concert will highlight both the state’s musical legacy and traditional American tunes.
In September, the orchestra welcomes the singular mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile, who was raised in Murray, with concerts in Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville. During these concerts, Thile will perform the Kentucky debut of his Mandolin Concerto, featuring his vocal and finger-picking talents.
The tour will conclude in late February and early March 2024 with stops in Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown, and Fort Knox. The dates and venues for each stop on the tour will be announced soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.