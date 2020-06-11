Below is background information on some high-profile incidents involving the death of black individuals that has garnered national attention in recent years.
• Feb. 26, 2012: 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot to death by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Martin was visiting relatives in a different neighborhood. Zimmerman claimed it was in self-defense and was acquitted of all charges.
• Nov. 23, 2012: The murder of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old high school student, happened at a Gate Petroleum gas station in Jacksonville, Florida by Michael David Dunn, a 45-year-old software developer, following an argument over loud music played by Davis and his three friends. Dunn was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder for firing at three other teenagers who were with Davis and one count of firing into a vehicle.
• Feb. 23, 2020: 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when he was allegedly shot by suspects Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael in Glynn County, Georgia. Police have charged Gregory and Travis McMichael with murder and aggravated assault.
• March 13, 2020: 26-year-old Breonna Taylor died by police gunfire during a police raid at her home in Louisville. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the police by the Taylor family’s attorney.
• May 25, 2020: 46-year-old George Floyd died when Police Officer Derek Michael Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s throat for approximately nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers on the scene — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
