Thursday the Lady Storm continued their tour of the Sunshine State with the Martin County, Kentucky Lady Cardinals. Both teams came out with something to prove and at the end of the first quarter it was a dead heat at 12 all.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm in the opening box, putting up six of those points with a pair from behind the arc. In the second half the Lady Cardinals held Central to seven points and marched to the locker room with a 27-19 lead.
Central came out in the second half and managed to put up 14 in the third quarter while only allowing the Lady cardinals 11, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Lady Storm who heading into the final quarter trailing 33-38.
The Lady Storm battled back in the fourth quarter but the Lady Cardinals hit some key free throws down the stretch. When the final buzzer went off the The Lady Cardinals too the 60-56 win.
Brooklyn Clark led Central with 19 points and went four of six from the stripe. Calajia Mason finished with 12 points and went three of six from the line. Emilee Jones had nine, Mercy Sutton finished with seven, Lille Whitaker-Greer had three, and Kenzleigh Harrison had two points in the game.
With the lose the Lady Storm had to take on the Lady Cats from Bath County Kentucky. Both teams opened the game battling with the Lady Cats taking a 9-8 lead in the first quarter.
Bath County got hot in the second quarter after Ashtyn Barrett knocked in seven points of the Lady Cats 14 points to go into the locker room holding a 23-15 lead over the Lady Storm.
To open the second half Central’s Mercy Sutton and Emilee Jones came alive and the Lady Storm outscoring Bath county 18-12. Going into the final stretch Bath County held a 35-33 lead.
Central just couldn’t overcome their deficit in the fourth period, while the Lady Cats knocked down some key free throw to win the game 48-42.
“We wanted to play good team down here and that’s what we got” said Head Coach Phillip Cotton “ We didn’t shoot the ball very well this week so I certainly think we will benefit from these games going forward”
Mercy Sutton led the Lady Storm with 15 points, Brooklyn Clark had 10 points and went four of six at the line. Emilee Jones finished with eight points. Calajia Mason finished with four points, and Tyah White and Lillie Whitaker-Greer both had two points in the game.
