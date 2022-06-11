Former North Hopkins baseball player Jonathan Hogart just finished his second year of collage at Wabash Valley, putting the wraps on his junior college career with a trip to the Juco World Series. Now he’s ready to take the next step, heading to Division I.
Hogart said one of his favorite times at Wabash Valley was winning conference tournament to make the Juco World Series tournament this year. The Warriors had came up one game short last year, so that was the goal going into this year’s season. Not only did they reach their goal but they ended up going deep into the tournament.
Hogart had two home runs in the tournament for the Warriors and a total of 12 on the year. His stats from this year at Wabash Valley:
G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB CS AVG OBP SLG
Total68 231 94 107 13 4 12 85 43 23 15 2 .463 .544 .710
As a player who lost his entire senior season due to COVID-19, Hogart has some simple advice for players following in his footsteps.
“Do not give up but know that you have to work hard, just like anything else in life,” he said. “You have to put in the work to get things in life “
Hogart is currently playing in a summer league in Vermont which is ranked in the top two leagues in the nation.
He will be joining D1 Louisiana Tech in the fall. The Bulldogs went 43-21 and won the Conference USA Title this year.
Hogart doesn’t like to get caught in the hype of his stats or talk about the next level too much because he says it messes with his game and he loses focus.
One thing is for sure though and that is his love for his family and baseball. But above all else is his love for God. He says that he really enjoys working with kids through Ministry.
Hogart says is looking forward to seeing what his little brother A.J. Hogart becomes as he has followed in his footsteps. He thinks A.J. could be a better player then him if...he sticks with his baseball career.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.